The computer software giant Adobe may have just made quick costume changes for entertainers a thing of the past when it unveiled a new interactive dress at the Adobe Max 2023 conference in Los Angeles this weekend.

Adobe’s high-tech fashion designer behind the garment, Christine Dierk, modeled and presented the project, dubbed Primrose, during the “Sneaks” portion of the event.

“Unlike traditional clothing, which is static, Primrose allows me to refresh my look in a moment,” Dierk said at the same time the digital fabric changed colors, prompting cheers from the audience.

After Dierk ran the dress through several different patterns, she then showed the crowd that the interactive garment can also be animated, displaying moving patterns.

The interactive gown is made of flexible textile displays that designers can utilize to unlock a potentially endless number of style possibilities.

The technology behind Primrose, reflective light diffuser modules for non-emissive flexible display systems, which Adobe previewed in 2022, can also work on furniture the creators said.