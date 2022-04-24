Los Angeles Animal Services is in desperate need of adopters and foster families as all of the city’s six shelters are at capacity. Some of the shelters are so full that dogs are having to share kennels.

Fees are being reduced across the city’s six locations in hopes that people will help clear the shelters.

Discounts will be offered on various weekends from April 30 through May 8.

The shelters are open without appointments on weekends but an appointment is needed to visit Tuesday through Friday.

To find a Los Angeles Animal Services shelter near you, click here.