A Los Angeles-area animal welfare organization is getting into the holiday spirit by cutting adoption fees for pitbulls and pitbull mixes at two adoption centers.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles is offering $25 donations to celebrate St. “Pitty’s” Day — aka, St. Patrick’s Day.

Eligible pitbull breeds can be adopted at spcaLA’s adoption centers in Hawthorne and Long Beach.

The adoption special is limited for qualified adopters and excludes dogs who are younger than 3 months. Spay or neuter surgery deposit or medication fees may apply, the organization says.

To view the available dogs and confirm that you are qualified to adopt, visit the spcaLA website.

Both the Long Beach and Hawthorne adoption centers are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.