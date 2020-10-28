Adult film star Ron Jeremy faces new sex assault charges; 14 cases declined due to statute of limitations

Ron Jeremy is seen at a court appearance in Los Angeles on June 23, 2020. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed new sexual assault charges against Ron Jeremy on Wednesday but dismissed 14 other cases that exceeded the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors earlier this summer charged the 67-year-old adult film star, whose full name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, with raping three women and assaulting another in separate incidents in West Hollywood.

The District Attorney’s Office soon received 25 more complaints and later charged him with 20 additional counts of sexual assault, including cases involving at least two minors.

The alleged incidents span from 1996 to 2020. The victims’ ages range from 15 to 54 years old, the DA’s Office said.

Including seven additional charges on Wednesday, Hyatt faces the following, according to prosecutors:

11 counts of forcible rape

eight counts of sexual battery by restraint

six counts of forcible oral copulation

five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object

one count of sodomy

one count of assault with intent to commit rape

one count of assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration

one count of penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim

one count of lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl

One of the cases related to the new charges involves an October 1996 incident in which Hyatt allegedly raped a 19-year-old during a photoshoot in the San Fernando Valley.

Then, in October 2000, he allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman at a party in a nightclub.

Prosecutors also accused Hyatt of sexually assaulting “a young woman” at a strip club in the City of Industry sometime between 2002 and 2003.

In 2008, he allegedly raped a 17-year-old at a Woodland Hills home. Two years later, Hyatt allegedly raped a woman at his home.

The DA’s Office also said that Hyatt sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman in January 2013 at a West Hollywood bar he frequented.

The adult film star has denied the accusations, including the latest charges, to which he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Hyatt has “never, in his life, had sex with a female through force or duress,” his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, has said, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hyatt could face a maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the DA’s Office said.

Prosecutors did not provide further details about the 14 cases declined due to the statute of limitations.

The Los Angeles Police Department, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and DA’s Office continue to investigate the allegations.