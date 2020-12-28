Advisory issued for all L.A. County beaches as winter storm hits SoCal

Health officials cautioned residents who plan to visit Los Angeles County beaches Monday amid a winter rain storm to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other health hazards coming from city streets and mountain areas have the potential to contaminate the ocean water after a rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a beach water advisory alert.

Bacteria levels may remain elevated up to three days depending upon the intensity of the rain and the volume of runoff, health officials said. People who decide to enter the water near certain outlets could get sick.

The advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Thursday but may be extended depending on more rainfall this week.

Water quality data on L.A. County Department of Public Health’s website showed that all of the beaches in the county had bacteria levels that exceed state standards.

