After a dry winter, forecast shows wet start to April for all of California

(Credit: Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)
An extended forecast for California shows an above-normal probability of precipitation during the week of April 6-10, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

After a disappointingly dry winter that has left most of the state with below-normal precipitation, that’s good news, although it would take a lot of rain and snow to make up for the shortfall.

“This is a decent storm system,” said senior meteorologist Todd Hall with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It’s cold with potential for snow in the Sierra.”

The above-average probability of precipitation continues into Easter week, and the extended outlook also calls for below-normal temperatures during the period.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

