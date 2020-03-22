After another patient dies, Riverside County now has 6 deaths due to COVID-19

A car drives up to a curbside coronavirus testing center in Lake Elsinore on March 21, 2020. (KTLA)

Riverside County health officials said Sunday another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to six dead.

As of Friday morning, 22 people throughout the county were infected with the virus that has been quickly spreading around the globe, according to the Riverside University Health System.

At the time, health officials said 18 of those cases were contracted locally and another four were believed to be travel-related. Most coronavirus cases in the county, including the deaths of at least three people, have surfaced in the Coachella Valley.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser reported the latest death on Sunday in a tweet.

#Coronavirus update: We can confirm 1 #COVIDー19 related death, bringing the total to 6 in Riverside County. Stay with https://t.co/B0PcBLbi5y for updates. #rivconow #ruhealth — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) March 22, 2020

Health officials have ramped up testing efforts — from a drive-up testing center outside a church in Indian Wells to another drive-up site at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore.