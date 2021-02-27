After being closed due to pandemic, Boomers Parks in Irvine reopens

A 9-year-old Redondo Beach girl bursted into tears of joy when she discovered she would finally be returning to school, which has been captured in a heartwarming video that has gone viral this past week.

Most schools throughout Southern California have been closed for nearly a year now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of them, including the Redondo Beach Unified School District, are finally beginning to reopen as the region’s daily new coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have gone down enough to meet the state’s thresholds for resuming in-person learning.