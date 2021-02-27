After being closed due to pandemic, Boomers Parks in Irvine reopens

After being closed for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic, Boomers Parks in Irvine is welcoming visitors back on Saturday with several attractions.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 27, 2021.

