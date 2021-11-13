After breakthrough case of COVID-19, Garcetti to return to Los Angeles on Tuesday

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, shown in April 2020, will be returning to L.A. after having to quarantine with COVID-19 at a hotel in Glasgow, Scotland.(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, recovered from a bout of COVID-19, will travel from Glasgow, Scotland, to Washington, D.C., on Sunday, and then will return to L.A. on Tuesday, according to his office.

The COVID diagnosis derailed the latter part of his trip to an international climate conference, but the mayor continued to work on city matters while quarantined abroad at a hotel, his office said when the diagnosis was announced Nov. 3.

Garcetti had told his staff in an email that he developed a fever and had symptoms of a head cold.

“As some of you who have gotten COVID know, this is a beast of a virus, but I am feeling pretty good — just some fever and head cold symptoms for now, probably a reflection of the strength of the vaccine I got earlier this year,” wrote Garcetti, who has been strong proponent of vaccination.

