Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana will reopen with additional security Thursday after closing its campus due to a “credible threat” on Tuesday, the school announced.

The Santa Ana Police Department determined that the threat to the campus had “been dealt with according to appropriate law enforcement procedures school,” a statement from school President Michael Brennan and Principal Frances Clare said.

“We are in as safe a space as humanly possible,” the statement continues.

The high school initially announced its closure on Tuesday with plans to remain closed until Friday, after school officials learned of the “credible threat” to the campus and contacted police.

Santa Ana police said later Tuesday that there is no threat to students or to the school. Rather it appeared to be a situation involving a former employee, the department said without elaborating.

Mater Dei will reopen its offices Thursday and administrators invited staff in the areas of counseling, athletics, campus ministry, business office, activities, advancement and deans back to the campus with work hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday will be a “FLEX Day,” meaning any student who needs to meet with teachers or other school personnel can do so. Students who plan to be on campus Friday were asked to email their teachers to let them know ahead of time.

When students return to campus on Monday for final exams, there will be additional security 24/7; increased neighborhood patrols from the police department; students will be required to wear their school uniforms and and ID cards; students will be checked into campus by security.

All classroom doors will be closed and locked during exams, school officials said.

All visitors will continue to go through security as they enter the campus throughout the school day.

“While these few days have been difficult for all members of the community, know that all educators are here to ensure the safety and well-being of our students,” the school said. “In the meantime, know that MD is a safe space where you gather with friends to celebrate Honor, Glory, Love, to have fun, to learn, and to enjoy your high school experience.”

Students wishing to meet with a counselor, a campus minister, a particular teacher or administrator will be able to do so.