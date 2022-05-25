A San Bernardino man was arrested Wednesday, two days after police say he approached a girl in Chino and tried to entice her to get into his truck.

At 4:38 p.m. Monday, the Chino Police Department responded after several reports of “child annoyance” near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue, police said on Facebook.

Police found that a girl was walking home from school when the driver of an older Ford pickup truck pulled alongside her and attempted to persuade her to get into the vehicle, using “several lewd gestures” in the process, police said.

Jose Arias Lopez, shown in this photo provided by the Chino Police Department, was arrested on May 25, 2022.

Two adults spotted the interaction and pulled over to help, with one person following the truck and providing its license plate to police.

On Wednesday, police tracked down the driver, 29-year-old Jose Arias Lopez, and arrested him in the 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, the release said.

Lopez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and faces a charge of contacting a minor to commit a sex crime.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail for this charge and has no court appearance scheduled, though he is due in Rancho Superior Court on Thursday and Friday, once on a DUI charge and another time on a charge of driving with a suspended license, jail records show.

His bail for the DUI charge is $15,000.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Matt Johnson at 909-334-3179.