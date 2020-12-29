After Disney employee says she got COVID-19 vaccine, Redlands hospital confirms some lower-priority workers are getting shots

Nearly as soon as the COVID-19 vaccine was made available in California, accounts started emerging of people skipping the priority line ahead of front-line workers and long-term care residents.

Most recently, a 33-year-old Disney employee revealed on Facebook that she received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine through a relative with connections to Redlands Community Hospital.

Even though state officials have warned that jumping ahead could lead to sanctions, the state guidance allows for exceptions and it appears that some people are aggressively taking advantage of it.

Hospital officials at Redlands Hospital confirmed that it administered the vaccine to several nonfront-line workers, but only because extra doses were leftover after front-line workers had received the vaccine, they said.

