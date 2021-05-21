After Dodger Stadium closure, more L.A.’s mass vaccination sites to shut down as clinics go mobile

In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, motorists line up for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County, which is home to a quarter of the state’s 40 million people and has endured a disproportionate number of deaths, didn’t record a single COVID-19 death on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Additional mass vaccination clinics run by the city of Los Angeles will begin to shut down over the next two months as the city expands its mobile vaccine clinics.

On Thursday, the Dodger Stadium mass vaccination site closed, and the city said that the site at Pierce College will shut on June 19, while the one at Los Angeles Southwest College will halt vaccinations on June 26.

By Aug. 1, the city expects to transition its vaccination program entirely to mobile clinics, which will pop up in places with lots of traffic and at special events; in areas with low vaccine rates and populations that are highly vulnerable; and will offer evening and weekend hours.

“We are putting our resources where they will do the most good — delivering doses directly to undervaccinated communities,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

