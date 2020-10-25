After El Sereno hit-and-run that severely injured 75-year-old, man turns himself in

Guillermo Antonio Cartagena and a driver entering a white pickup truck that hit him are seen in images released by LAPD on Oct. 23, 2020.

A man turned himself in to an LAPD station two days after a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 75-year-old crossing the street in El Sereno.

Oscar Suarez, 44, surrendered at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck station in Boyle Heights on Saturday morning, the agency said.

Authorities booked him in connection with a Thursday evening incident that sent Guillermo Antonio Cartagena to an intensive care unit with severe injuries.

Cartagena had been walking across Bullard Avenue, near Alhambra Avenue, when the driver of a white pickup truck hit him.

The driver stopped and got out of his vehicle but then went back inside and left, according to LAPD. Paramedics responded to the location and took Cartagena to the hospital.

The victim’s family later pleaded for the person responsible to come forward, describing Cartagena as a hardworking businessman from El Sereno and a good father.

On Saturday, police said Suarez was booked into jail in connection with the hit-and-run as well as for warrants.