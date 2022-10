Officials say there’s no need to cancel Halloween this year, even as fentanyl pills were found packaged in candy boxes at LAX earlier this month, but they advise parents to inspect their children’s candy after trick or treating.

“We don’t expect anything to be in the candies, but you still need to be extremely diligent. Supervise,” Cary Quashen from Action Drug Rehab told KTLA.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Oct. 27, 2022.