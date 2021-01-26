After hearing victim testimony, Police Commission calls on L.A. City Council to protect LAPD anti-trafficking efforts

After hearing powerful first-hand accounts of Los Angeles police officers rescuing children from sex traffickers, the Police Commission on Tuesday called on the City Council to protect the LAPD’s anti-trafficking efforts against budget cuts.

“Anything less, in my opinion, is an abdication of our responsibility as a city,” said William Briggs, the commission’s vice president, during the panel’s weekly virtual meeting.

Briggs said he was angered by the fact that children are bought, sold and raped in L.A., and riled by claims in some corners that police who work such cases aren’t worthy of robust funding and prioritization.

“It outrages me that it is still going on and [that] we would have those who would say, ‘Oh, don’t allow the police to go in and help the victims,’” Briggs said. “That simply outrages me to no end.”

