After L.A. Councilman Huizar’s arrest, residents in his district question who’s in charge

Hours after Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar was arrested and charged in a corruption probe, he was swiftly suspended by the rest of the council.

His paychecks were soon cut off and his name disappeared from the District 14 newsletter. In Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and El Sereno, his name was even papered over on signs for his field offices.

Huizar, the message is clear, is no longer in charge. But weeks later, many Angelenos remain puzzled about who is actually running the council office that represents neighborhoods stretching from downtown to Eagle Rock.

“We’re all asking the same question about what’s going to happen now,” said Marco Antonio Navarro, a Boyle Heights resident who sits on a neighborhood council. “We’re just in a state of limbo.”

