The city of Huntington Beach will no longer fly the LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall during Pride Month, the City Council decided with a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

The vote undoes a council decision less than two years ago that required the city to fly the flag annually from the third week of May to the end of June, Voice of OC reported.

But now, the 2021 unanimous vote in favor of the flag has been overturned by a close 4-3 against it, with only “city, state and national flags” being regularly allowed and “the county flag and flags supporting prisoners of war and each branch of the military” permitted on some occasions, according to Voice of OC.

“Only the LGBTQ flag was left out from the city’s previously approved banners,” the Los Angeles Times reported, a change that prompted Councilmember Dan Kalmick to challenge his colleagues to “come out and say it” if they oppose flying the pride flag.

On Tuesday, the pride flag seemed to have broad support among the public during what the Times described as a “sometimes tense” public comment session.

“According to city staff, over 275 people sent letters to the city on the issue of the flag, with 228 in support of the Pride flag remaining up while 46 endorsed the shift in the flag policy,” Voice of OC reported.

Despite that margin, the flag will no longer fly over City Hall during Pride Month, a change condemned by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

CEO Joe Hollendoner noted that instead of focusing on “the unhoused, gun safety or the care of our seniors,” municipal employees were working on this ordinance, a fact he called “alarming and embarrassing.”

“The Greater Los Angeles area is for everyone and yet Huntington Beach officials landed on a cliche and reductive approach to making headlines: marginalizing queer Californians (and potentially, millions of tourists) in one fell swoop … We will not be relegated to a closeted existence as those days are long behind us, and our people will always find a way to fly our flag loud and proud,” ” Hollendoner said in a statement. “I hope the elected officials who voted in favor of the flag ban remember that representation matters, and that the LGBTQ+ community will work tirelessly to elect representatives who champion our rights.