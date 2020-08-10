After record-high deaths, COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in Inland Empire

Tents are seen in the Inland Empire as hospitalizations decline in the region after a surge in cases in July 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

While a resurgence in coronavirus cases continues to spread across California, the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Inland Empire has dipped after record-setting data were reported last month.

In Riverside County — which has surpassed 400,000 cases and is nearing 800 deaths — public health officials reported that, as of Sunday, 373 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, including 114 in intensive care. In addition, 77 people with suspected cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized, and 13 of those are in intensive care.

Those numbers are significantly down from the record-high hospitalizations among coronavirus patients a month ago, when 536 people were hospitalized on July 15 and 136 were in ICUs.

Nearby San Bernardino County has seen a similar pattern. As of Saturday, the county had reported that 485 people were hospitalized, including 69 in intensive care.

