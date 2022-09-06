Despite plans to fully reopen the 5 Freeway after the Route Fire, Caltrans officials have decided to keep the two right northbound lanes closed until more tests can be conducted.

The two left northbound lanes remain open, as do all southbound lanes.

The freeway sustained major damage during the fire, and engineers surveyed the road and noticed that “some of the vertical steel columns are warped, wall tiebacks are broken and horizontal anchors into the dirt may have been damaged,” Caltrans said in a news release.

“The cracks on the asphalt road where it meets the concrete shoulder have widened to two inches. Much of the timber lagging has fallen off of the walls while the remaining boards have burned,” Caltrans added.

A “further opening” on reopening will be decided after the tests are conducted.