After seeing no rain in November for 1st time in nearly 30 years, downtown L.A. gets more than 2 inches during storm

Downtown Los Angeles broke a rainfall record during Tuesday’s powerful storm just weeks after the area recorded no rain in the entire month of November for the first time in nearly 30 years.

People huddle under their umbrellas at a bus stop downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2021. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

Downtown L.A. got 2.16 inches of rain, more than doubling the previous record of .96 inches set in 1888, according to the National Weather Service.

New records were also set at the Hollywood Burbank Airport Airport, with 1.81 inches, LAX, with 1.29 inches, Long Beach Airport, at .88 inches, Lancaster Fox Field, at .72 inches and Palmdale Airport at .68 inches.

The storm was the strongest of the season, drenching Southern California and the rest of the parched state.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc in some areas, including recent burn scars.

In Orange County, debris flows damaged homes in the Silverado Canyon area.

Another storm system is headed to the region late next week.

Last month, downtown L.A. saw no precipitation at all. And while November is typically not a wet one for the area, it is unusual for it not to get any rain. The last time that happened was in 1992, according to the weather service.

While the recent storm brought much needed rain, Southern California is expected to see a drier than normal winter as La Niña conditions continue into winter, a seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration showed.

This latest La Niña has been given about a 90% chance of lasting through winter, as well as a 50% chance of extending into spring, according to NOAA.

Check out the updated list of rainfall records that were set across Southwest California yesterday. Spoiler Alert, Downtown LA broke a record set in 1888!https://t.co/lvBK3i4B0R#cawx #SoCal #LARain #CArain — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 15, 2021

#OCFA is currently on scene of multiple mud slides in Silverado Canyon. Firefighters have rescued trapped residents. No injuries at this time. Media staging will be at Library of the Canyons off Santiago Canyon Road. pic.twitter.com/jL4bOssVCS — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) December 14, 2021