Southern Californians have dealt with a number of heat waves this summer, but now residents finally get the chance to settle in and enjoy some cooler afternoon highs.

The decline in temperatures started this week and will continue through at least the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters believe we will get even further cooling next week as clouds and fog spread into most areas west of the mountains every night and into the morning hours.

Afternoon highs are already expected to be slightly below average on Friday but could be nearly 10 degrees under the average in some areas by next week.

In the Inland Empire, afternoon highs could tumble from about 90 degrees Friday to nearly 80 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nothing in the Weather Service forecast appeared to show a return to hot weather any time soon, so Southern Californians may finally have a chance to get used to these cooler, fall-like days.