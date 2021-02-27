After taking most of 2020 season off, Flower Fields in Carlsbad set to bloom again

Flowers are seen in Carlsbad, north of San Diego, California, March 29, 2010. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are in a full bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year, from early March through early May. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the past 18 years of managing the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, general manager Fred Clarke has seen some disappointing crop years caused by early rains, freezes, droughts, pests and wildfires. But nothing beats the pandemic in terms of its unique double-whammy last March.

Just over two weeks into its 2020 season last March, the 55-acre floral attraction was forced to close its gates to visitors. At the same time, all of the orders for the giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers that the farm cuts and ships east to wholesale distributors were canceled. Flower sales did eventually rebound, but to control expenses in the early weeks of the pandemic, Clarke mowed down the majority of the early crop to reduce water costs.

But everything’s coming up roses, or ranunculus in this case, for the 2021 season. On Monday, the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch will open its gates for a nine-week spring season.

Clarke said the county approved the venue’s safe reopening plan under the purple tier requirements for outdoor recreational facilities. Online-only ticket sales, timed entry, reduced capacity rules and face mask requirements will be implemented for the first time. But Clarke said visitors will be in for a spectacular show, because the flower seeds germinated so well during the fall planting season.

