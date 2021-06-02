After Tito Ortiz’s resignation, new Huntington Beach mayor pro tem is named

Tito Ortiz attends the premiere Of “One Night: Joshua Vs. Ruiz” at Writers Guild Theater on Nov. 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The Huntington Beach City Council has chosen Councilwoman Barbara Delgleize as its new mayor pro tem, replacing Tito Ortiz after he resigned Tuesday night, citing a barrage of personal attacks.

Delgleize was nominated by Councilman Erik Peterson, and her appointment was approved unanimously by the City Council in a special meeting Wednesday night, Catherine Jun, assistant to the city manager, said in a statement.

At a council meeting Tuesday night, Ortiz said he had been the “sole focus of character assassination each and every week with multiple news stories” that sought to defame him. The attacks, he said, had grown to involve his family, causing him to fear for their safety.

“To put it simply, this job isn’t working for me,” he said.

