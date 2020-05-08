After weeks of open roads, L.A. traffic is starting to pick up again

On the left, the 110 Freeway is seen on March 12, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. On the right, it is seen during what is normally morning rush hour amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

During the first month of California’s stay-at-home order, Hollywood writer Jon Hotchkiss went to great lengths to film the vast emptiness of the street grid: walking onto an on-ramp, lingering on overpasses, even strapping a camera on his car and driving through the sparse traffic in the Sepulveda Pass.

Last week, as cars zipped past him on Ventura Boulevard, he realized that the blissful, eerie period of no traffic was already ending.

“I’m seeing more cars everywhere,” Hotchkiss said. “It’s just strange, like: Where are all these people going?”

Like the first tender shoots of spring, or perhaps the proverbial canary in the coal mine, traffic is beginning to reappear in Los Angeles.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.