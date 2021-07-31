After year off due to pandemic, L.A. Art Show back in the picture this weekend at Convention Center

After a year off due to the pandemic, the 26th annual Los Angeles Art Show is back at the Convention Center with dozens of galleries and exhibitions by some of the most talented artists around the world.

The event, featuring contemporary art, digital art and new technology art, kicked off Thursday and will end Sunday.

The remaining showtimes are Saturday noon to 8 pm and Sunday noon to 6 pm.

More details about the event and information about purchasing tickets can be found here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 31, 2021.