After years of bust, Inglewood booms as cultural center

Football isn’t the only thing drawing crowds to Inglewood these days.

Yes, the city’s SoFi Stadium recently hosted Super Bowl LVI and is home to the Rams and Chargers.

But the city also hosts large shows at the Forum, which was once home to the Lakers, and the Clippers are building their new area in Inglewood.

In addition, the hit HBO show “Insecure” heavily featured Inglewood, making sites from the show some of Inglewood’s newest tourist attractions.

Chris Schauble reports for KTLA’s Black History Month special on Feb. 22, 2022.