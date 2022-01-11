After years without an emcee, 2022 Oscars will have a host

An Oscar statue design on a red carpet backdrop is pictured at Union Station, one of the locations for Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2018, Hollywood’s biggest night will have an emcee.

During ABC’s virtual presentation at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, revealed that the Academy Awards, slated for March 27, will once again have a host after going without for the past three ceremonies.

“You heard it here first,” Erwich said, though he kept mum on who exactly might take on the role last filled by Jimmy Kimmel, who emceed the event in 2017 and 2018.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

