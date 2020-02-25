Agent Scott Boras will honor Kobe Bryant’s wish with internship for helicopter crash victims’ surviving daughter

Baseball agent Scott Boras told the Los Angeles Times he will honor Kobe Bryant’s wishes and create an internship for the late John Altobelli’s surviving 16-year-old daughter, Alexis.

The Altobelli family is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka opened his speech Monday at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial service by sharing a story about the future Hall of Famer’s request.

Pelinka said he was in church on Jan. 26 when he received a text message from Bryant, who wanted to know if he could help him contact “a certain baseball agent based in Southern California.” Bryant wanted to recommend Alexis for an internship at the agent’s office.

While Bryant was texting Pelinka, he and his daughter were on the helicopter ride that would end their lives. Also on board were seven others, including John Altobelli, wife Keri and their younger daughter, 14-year-old Alyssa, who was Gianna Bryant’s teammate on the Mamba basketball team.

