A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week.

Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported.

The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County but was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where he died, the Star reported.

“We sadly yet proudly honor our teammate and friend, Carter Stone,” the football team tweeted over the weekend. “Our entire community is devastated as we mourn his passing and support his incredible family. Carter loved football and we loved him.”

The surgery complication was later discovered to be a heart tumor related to an undiagnosed T-cell leukemia, football coach Dustin Croick told the Star.