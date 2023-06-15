A tentative agreement was reached with the dockworkers at all 29 West Coast ports, the Pacific Maritime Association announced Thursday.

The PMA, representing the port operators and shipping companies, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, representing the workers, agreed on a tentative 6-year contract.

Details about the agreement were not being released at this time, the PMA tweeted.

The dispute earlier caused the largest terminal at the Port of Long Beach to be shut down on Monday. Disruptions had also been reported at the Port of Los Angeles last week.

The old contract expired July 1, 2022, leading to more than a year of discussions, according to the ILWU.

The new agreement is still subject to ratification by both parties.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating,” said PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams in a joint statement. “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports.”