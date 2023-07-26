The Agua Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest on July 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A brush fire burning in the Angeles National Forest near Agua Dulce grew to more than 400 acres Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Agua Fire, reported around 2:15 p.m. near Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads, grew to 421 acres overnight due to “steep terrain and difficult access,” according to an Angeles National Forest social media post.

Containment of the blaze was at 10%, thanks to the help of 275 firefighters on scene.

One firefighter was reported to have been injured in the firefight Tuesday. There was no word on the firefighter’s condition.

Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Road and Crown Valley Road remains closed Wednesday, according to officials.

No evacuations have been ordered.