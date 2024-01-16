Many Southern California residents will want to limit their outdoor activity on Tuesday as air pollution reached unhealthy levels across the region.

Based on South Coast Air Quality Management District’s map, the Los Angeles Basin and San Gabriel Valley were seeing fine particulate levels considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups as of mid-morning. This means people with heart disease, pregnant women, children and older adults, and those with lung disease are urged to “limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” AQMD says.

Air quality in Southern California on Jan. 16, 2024. (South Coast AQMD)

Air pollution levels in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 16, 2024. (Purple Air)

Downtown Los Angeles is seen through the haze of air pollution on Jan. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Purple Air, which gathers data from dozens of both official and unofficial air monitors, shows higher readings considered to be unhealthy for everyone.

A No-Burn Alert remains in effect for all residents of the AQMD’s basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

No wood burning is allowed except in communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley and High Desert, or if a home relies solely on wood for heating.

“[Particulate matter] can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems (including asthma attacks), increases in emergency room visits and hospitalizations,” air quality managers said.

South Coast AQMD Air Quality Categories Legend