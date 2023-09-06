People living near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic have been complaining about strong odors for months, some are even getting sick. Now they finally may have some relief.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District was meeting Wednesday to discuss possible solutions.

Residents who live near the landfill have filed more than 1,200 complaints since May and say the problem isn’t improving.

Additionally, AQMD issued at least 58 public nuisance violation notices against the landfill. In August, the agency filed an order for abatement petition, which would require the landfill operator to take actions to reduce odors.

Elevated levels of sulfur, specifically dimethyl sulfide, has been found in Chiquita’s landfill gas, officials said.

The operator said an underground landfill reaction is the root cause, and they’re doing everything in their power to reduce the odor.

Experts, including a toxicologist and environmental engineer retained by the landfill, were expected to speak during the hearing.