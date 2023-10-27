With Halloween approaching, Airbnb is cracking down on disruptive and unauthorized parties in Los Angeles. The home rental property announced that it is launching an AI and machine learning system to block one-night and two-night reservations over Halloween in L.A. and throughout the United States.

The new AI system will help identify and prevent high-risk booking attempts for home listings by pinpointing signals including the length of the trip, the distance of the listing, and whether the booking is last-minute, that could indicate a renter who may be attempting to use the space for an unauthorized party.

“While disruptive parties are rare, we want to try to reduce the risk of them even more,” said Naba Banerjee, Head of Trust and Safety at Airbnb. “Our AI anti-party system is an important tool in helping us to do that, and we’re optimistic it will have a positive impact for our community and neighborhoods this Halloween.”

The company also partnered with law enforcement from across the U.S. to help prevent incidents and support related criminal investigations. Residents can also report any concerns about an Airbnb home through the company’s 24/7 neighborhood support line, available at airbnb.com/neighbors, and hosts and guests can reach out to the specialized safety team for help during an active stay using the 24-hour safety line.

Since introducing party prevention measures last year that blocked more than 2,000 people in L.A. from booking a home, the company saw a reduction in the number of disruptive parties across the U.S. Specifically, Airbnb has seen a global 55% year-over-two-year decrease in party reports since the new anti-party initiatives were put in place.

For guests looking to book reservations through Airbnb for Halloween, the company has placed the following measures in effect across the U.S.:

Restrictions on one-night and two-night reservations – The AI anti-party system will block certain one- and two-night entire home bookings that are identified as potentially higher risk for a party incident.

Mandatory anti-party attestation – Guests able to make local reservations must attest they understand Airbnb bans parties and that, if they break this rule, they face suspension or removal from the platform.

Airbnb implemented an anti-party system for Halloween last year that saw thousands of people across the United States deterred from booking an entire home listing on the platform—including approximately 15,500 people in California, 11,300 in Florida and 11,000 in Texas—as well as a decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties over the holiday weekend.