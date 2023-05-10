A helicopter is seen in this undated image provided by the United States Coast Guard.

The United States Coast Guard is responding to a reported aircraft crash off the coast of the Channel Islands Wednesday morning.

The aircraft is believed have contained three people when it crashed 1 mile southwest of San Clemente Island, the southernmost of the Channel Islands.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and its crew are en route from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego to assist with search and rescue efforts, the USCG said on Twitter.

The time of the crash, what may have led to it and the conditions of those aboard are not yet known.

Check back for updates to this developing story.