A plane crash killed three people and caused an aircraft hangar to go up in flames in San Bernardino County.

According to preliminary information from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, fire crews were on scene at Cable Airport in Upland after a light aircraft crashed into a hangar early Sunday morning.

“Three occupants of aircraft located deceased,” SBFD tweeted. “Investigators enroute.”

Fire officials later confirmed that the hangar fire was extinguished.

The FAA is handling the investigation.

