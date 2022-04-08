As the summer travel season approaches, lawmakers alongside a number of airlines are pushing for a no-fly list targeting unruly passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it launched more than 1,000 investigations last year alone after mid-air meltdowns by intoxicated or angry passengers. Even more investigations were launched due to angry passengers who refused to follow FAA law requiring face masks aboard commercial flights.

Many flight attendants, pilots and other travelers say it’s time to put safety first and limit who can fly.

The new proposal looks to bar unruly or violent passengers from being banned from one airline and circumventing the repercussions by booking with another.

The proposal was made at the federal level several months ago but ran into turbulence by a handful of influential senators who argued the rules could violate a person’s constitutional rights.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 8, 2022.