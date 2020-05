Newport Beach voted Saturday to support legal action filed by the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point to reopen Orange County beaches after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a countywide shutdown of shores Thursday.

After voting Tuesday to keep their beaches open "in a safe manner," the Newport Beach City Council held a special meeting Saturday to discuss legal options to challenge the governor's directive. The order came after photos and videos from last weekend's crowds at O.C. beaches drew criticism amid the coronavirus pandemic.