Airplane crashes near Hemet

Search crews found wreckage of an aircraft Thursday afternoon in mountainous terrain east of Hemet authorities said.

The crash was located in the area of Bautista Canyon and Blackburn Ridge, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

A Cal Fire helicopter crew was searching for occupants of the aircraft, the Press-Enterprise reported.

There was no immediate confirmation that the wreckage was a twin-engine Piper that had been reported overdue earlier in the day, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

#BautistaINCIDENT [Final Update] 2:54 P.M. FFs made access to the area. With better mapping the fire has been contained at 1/4 acre. Please follow @RSO and @SanBernardinoNF for further updates — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 30, 2020

On 4/30/20, at 12:32PM, deputies received reports of an air emergency in the area of Bautista Canyon and Blackburn Ridge. The circumstances are unknown and the NTSB will be conducting the investigation into the plane crash. No further info is available for release from RSO. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 30, 2020