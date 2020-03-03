Alaska Airlines’ spring break sale offers $99 flights from L.A. to Hawaii

Tourists enjoy sunbathing, surfing, boating and swimming at Waikiki beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2010. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Get a break on spring break airfares during Alaska Airlines’ two-day sale. You can fly for $99 each way between Los Angeles and Maui, Hawaii, when you buy a ticket between now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific time Thursday.

College kids and other spring breakers will find discounted airfares on flights to and from Hawaii that are good for travel Tuesdays and Wednesdays between April 21 and May 5.

The lowest price, $99, applies to basic economy coach seats (called Saver fares) that come with restrictions on booking, refunds, changes and seat selections. Coach seats that carry fewer restrictions also are on sale, starting at $129 each way.

To compare, the cheapest one-way ticket found on Alaska as of Monday afternoon would cost $164 for a Saver seat, according to a Kayak.com search. Other one-way L.A.-Maui basic economy fares cost $155 on Hawaiian Airlines, and $164 on Delta Air Ways, United Airlines and American Airlines.

