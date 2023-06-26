Damage seen to one vehicle in a 10-car crash on the I-10 Freeway in Upland on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in a 10-car pileup Sunday night on the I-10 Freeway in Upland that killed one person, injured several others and backed traffic up for hours, authorities announced Monday.

According to officials with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the crash spanned both directions of the 10 Freeway, just west of Euclid Avenue.

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol said initial calls about the crash on the westbound side of the freeway came in at around 8:09 p.m., with a 911 call coming shortly thereafter about additional vehicles involved in the crash on the eastbound side.

While the cause of the mass-casualty collision remains under investigation, CHP officials say a 31-year-old man from Upland, who has yet to be identified, was reportedly driving recklessly at an unknown speed on the westbound 10 Freeway when he collided with several vehicles. The man then lost control of his 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, traveled over the concrete center median into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a victim identified as Felix Lopez, who was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The 31-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. Lopez was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with major injuries. Two other people were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the cause of this crash,” a CHP news release noted.

Video taken by an independent news agency showed heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roadway as first responders tried to get to the scene. The freeway was at least partially closed for several hours so that emergency personnel could get to the scene, treat patients and transport them to the hospital.

Authorities did not provide an update on Lopez’s condition.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information regarding the crash are urged to contact CHP Officer N. Zollinger at 909-980-3449.