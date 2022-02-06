Alcohol suspected in head-on collision that killed 5 in Fresno County

Five people were killed in a head-on crash in central California and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor, authorities said.

The two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“The amount of damage to both vehicles was astronomical,” highway patrol spokesman Mike Salas said.

Investigators believe a Hyundai Accent crossed a double-yellow line into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Honda Accord, Salas said.

All four people in the Hyundai died at the scene near Table Mountain Casino about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of downtown Fresno, the highway patrol said. All were men and believed to be Fresno County residents, the Fresno Bee reported.

None of the occupants of the Hyundai were believed to be wearing seatbelts, Salas said.

A passenger in the Honda was also killed, officials said. Rescue crews had to cut the roof from the Accord to free the driver and another passenger, who were hospitalized with major injuries, the Bee reported.

Salas said investigators suspect that the driver of the Hyundai may have been under the influence.

“There were indications at the scene that led us to believe that alcohol may be a factor,” Salas said. A final finding will depend on results of toxicology results from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.