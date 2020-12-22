Alex Padilla has been rising political star since his 20s, when he became L.A.’s youngest councilmember

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento on Jan. 28, 2019. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

People have been saying Alex Padilla is a politician to watch since he was in his early 20s.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology-trained engineer gave up a career in aerospace to enter politics at an early age. At 26, he became Los Angeles’ youngest council member. Then, he went on to be the face of city government in the days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

That brought him national prominence. “This can only be helpful, if you want to be crude in the political sense, to whatever future plans he has,” one political consultant said of Padilla at the time.

Now, he is set to become California’s first Latino U.S. senator, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the term of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

VP-elect @KamalaHarris leaves big Chuck Taylors to fill. I’m committed to serving in the U.S. Senate with the same preparedness, passion and poise. You can join #TeamPadilla here → https://t.co/8czZV1cbSG pic.twitter.com/pngIq5WKNb — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) December 22, 2020