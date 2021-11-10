Alhambra High School seeks to address student inequity, ditches traditional grading system

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Teachers at Alhambra High School are ditching the traditional way of grading to focus more on what students are learning, as opposed to points for assignments turned in.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Nov. 10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News