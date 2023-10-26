At least one officer with the Alhambra Police Department shot and wounded a person Thursday morning.

The shooting in the 600 block of South Fremont Avenue began as a commercial robbery, police told KTLA.

However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which took over the investigation after the shooting, said the shooting occurred at approximately 5:37 a.m. at the intersection of South Meridian and West Commonwealth avenues.

The suspect, an adult male, was wounded by gunfire and transported to a hospital in “unknown condition,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The investigation led to the closure of nearby Emery Park School on Thursday. Classes are set to resume on Friday.

Police encouraged the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.