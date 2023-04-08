A man died after being found in his car suffering from gunshot wounds in Alhambra Friday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Alhambra Police Department to investigate the killing.

The unidentified man, who is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, was discovered sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at Almansor and Bay streets a few minutes before 9:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Suffering from multiple wounds to his upper torso, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and no information about the shooter or shooters has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.