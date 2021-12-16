All 6th-graders at Yorba Linda school quarantined after COVID outbreak

All sixth-graders at an Orange County school were quarantined this week after a COVID-19 outbreak infected dozens of students, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a news release.

The sixth-graders at Travis Ranch School in Yorba Linda were quarantined for the week beginning Monday after the Orange County Health Care Agency identified cases at the school.

“A majority of these cases involve students in sixth grade, with very few cases taking place among other grade levels and staff members,” the school district wrote in its release. “This has resulted in hundreds of students who have been identified as close contacts.”

According to school district figures, 53 students and one faculty or staff member at Travis Ranch have tested positive for COVID within the past 14 days.

