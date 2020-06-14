‘All Black Lives Matter’ painted on Hollywood Boulevard in front of iconic Dolby Theatre

“All Black Lives Matter” is painted on Hollywood Boulevard in front of TCL Chinese Theatre on June 13, 2020. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“All Black Lives Matter” was painted in a rainbow of colors along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, one of the latest moves in ongoing protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

Hollywood Boulevard has been the scene of numerous protests in the last two weeks, including one last Sunday that drew more than 20,000 people. Another is planned this morning.

The All Black Lives Matter march, organized by a Black Advisory Board made up of Black LGBTQ+ leaders and organizations, is set to take place in West Hollywood. On the event’s website, the board posted a statement announcing a protest “in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression.”

Additional protests were scheduled across Los Angeles for Sunday — the latest actions in a weekend of demonstrations.

