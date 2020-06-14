‘All Black Lives Matter’ protest set to begin in Hollywood Sunday morning

Large crowds are expected to descend onto the streets of Hollywood for the “All Black Lives Matter” protest and march Sunday morning.

Leaders of black LGBTQ rights groups have organized the event, set to begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street and continue into West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The march will honor Tony McDade, a black transgender man who was shot by a Tallahassee police officer last week. Protesters will also decry the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and speak out against the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity,” the event’s organizers wrote online.

Ahead of the march, the words “All Black Lives Matter” were painted in bright, colorful letters along Hollywood Boulevard in front of the iconic Dolby Theatre Saturday.

An aerial view of Hollywood Boulevard painted with the words ‘All Black Lives Matter’ near the famous TCL Chinese Theatre ahead of a protest the wake of George Floyd’s death on June 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Christopher Street West, the organization that produces L.A. Pride, was set to plan a solidarity march but announced it will no longer be involved after facing backlash for seeking a police permit to hold the event and for not reaching out to Black Lives Matter before announcing the march.

The group planning Sunday’s event is the Black LGBTQIA Advisory Board Council, a newly-formed board made up of black LGBTQ+ leaders.

“The protest is in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression,” the council said on its website, calling for the defunding of police and the prosecution of officers involved in police shootings of people of color.

Sunday’s march follows nearly two weeks of massive protests throughout the region in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The largely peaceful protests have involved clashes with police, rubber bullets launched at demonstrators and mass arrests, leading to widespread criticism of the LAPD’s response to the protests and of officials who enacted curfews earlier this month.

Ahead of Sunday’s protest, organizers urged participants to wear face coverings as the coronavirus continues to spread in Los Angeles County.

“We recognize the safety concerns around COVID-19 and the pandemic currently plaguing the nation, and disproportionately the Black and LGBTQ+ communities, and ask protesters to take protective measures, including wearing face coverings and avoiding large crowds if you are at high risk or displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” the Black LGBTQIA Advisory Board Council said online.

L.A. County’s public health director Barbara Ferrer has asked those participating in protests to wear face coverings, try to keep at least 6 feet away from others and to quarantine for 14 days and get tested if they believe they’ve been exposed after standing near others without masks for more than 15 minutes.